Fortnite’s removal of tips from loading screens triggers a meme avalanche

Fortnite has seemingly removed the tips text from loading screens in the latest updates but the meme is not dead.

Fortnite has always had tips and tricks for players when entering certain game modes. This is also where the occasional warning about account scams is located.

However, with the most recent update to Chapter 5 Season 2 these text-fueled memes have come to an end.

There was no mention of these texts being removed from the title screens in the patch notes. But an observant Redditor posted the discovery for others to see.

The comments quickly filled with digs at the original text tips. People asked how they would ever be able to play Fortnite now that these seemingly obvious tips were no longer visible.

“How am I gonna win a game now?”

“How will I know that an open door means someone else has been here before?”

“Remember, only YOU can prevent V-Buck scams!”

While most of the comments were filled with jokes, there were several comments on how the changes affected loading screens as a whole.

“Wow, brilliant, now I can enjoy seeing great loading screens. I thought they gave us a toggle on/off switch instead,” said one commenter.

The lack of text on the screen does allow players to fully see what mode or map they are loading into. Something that was demonstrated in the original Reddit post.

Whether Fortnite will re-add these tips and tricks back to loading screens in the future is unknown. There is also the potential that Fortnite will allow players to manually turn them back on for those who miss them.