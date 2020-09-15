Fortnite XP exploit lets you easily complete all challenges

A new Fortnite glitch is allowing players to earn an insane amount of XP by easily completing all the challenges in the game in Creative mode. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Bugs and glitches are nothing new for Fortnite. Every season there seems to be more and more exploits discovered, even as previous ones are patched out and fixed. While a lot of them don't end up causing a lot of problems in-game, some can let players take advantage in ways previously unintended.

Advertisement

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 has already seen a some major bugs, with YouTuber Ali-A reporting on a glitch that allows fans to get out of the whole map and back up to the original Spawn Island. Now, a new exploit has been discovered and it's giving players an easy way to level up.

A video of the exploit, which was uploaded and shown off by YouTuber Glitch King, explains how to complete this complicated but rewarding bug.

Advertisement

According to the original video, it requires two players, however, an update states that it actually is able to be completed with only one person. Instructions for this version are unknown.

Essentially, players have to have load a Creative match, load up a glitched Tilted Taxis LTM match, and then from there, you'll be able to complete challenges with no time limit or enemies to restrict you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp2qMcRKDpA

All that being said, while this exploit will give you a ton of XP, you should be wary doing this. Epic, and most game developers for that matter, are known to crack down on players who take advantage of major, game-breaking bugs, so complete the glitch at your own risk.

Advertisement

Here's hoping that Epic fixes this exploit soon, as being able just get a bunch of XP like this is a major problem that could lead to a ton of people leveling up quickly. Hopefully it won't last too long.