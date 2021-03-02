Fortnite v15.50 update: Leaked skins and cosmetics - Dexerto

Fortnite’s v15.50 update has arrived and as always a range of unique skins and cosmetics have been added to the game. Here’s an early look at them all.

It’s fair to say every single one of Fortnite’s updates, whether they’re big or small, create a lot of excitement in the community. Although a lot of players get excited about the new playable content added in each patch, for others, it’s all about the skins and cosmetics.

Advertisement

Luckily for us, Epic never fails to deliver on that front and v15.50 is no different. From a brand new female Midas skin to various exciting new bundles, there’s plenty to check out in the latest update.

Without further ado, let’s go over all of the leaked cosmetics this week – courtesy of VastBlast, Lucas7yoshi, and HYPEX.

Advertisement

Leaked skins from Fortnite v15.50

Full Golden MariGold

GoldenTouch Marigold

Cyprus Nell

Centurion skin

Leaked skin bundles from Fortnite v15.50

MariGold ‘GoldenTouch’ Bundle

After being teased by Epic a number of times, this female Midas bundle has finally been released and Fortnite fans everywhere will be looking to pick it up in-game.

Dream and Whiteout Bundle

New skin bundle

All cosmetic from Fortnite v15.50

Courtesy of Lucas7yoshi, here’s a graphic of every single cosmetic and extra from the v15.50 update.

Advertisement

That’s every single cosmetic that’s arrived in the Fortnite v15.50 update. There’s certainly no shortage of new skins to pick up and show off this week.

So, don’t forget to jump into the game and pick up some of your favorites while they’re available in the store.