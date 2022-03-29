Fortnite stream sniper hunts down DrLupo and slaps him with Will Smith skin

Fortnite stream snipers have started to get quite crafty these days, and after tracking down Twitch streamer DrLupo, they used the game’s Will Smith skin to slap him around.

Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock has taken over the internet and become a viral meme since the Oscars 2022 show happened this past weekend.

In a must-see moment of television, a joke made toward Jada Pinkett Smith sparked the most shocking response from her husband. He apologized soon after during his Oscars acceptance speech, stating his behavior was “unacceptable.” With that being said, it’s become a meme people just can’t get enough of.

Advertisement

Captioned across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook millions of times already, it was only a matter of time before Fortnite players put the Will Smith skin to good use.

DrLupo slapped by Fortnite stream sniper in Bad Boys skin

Sadly for DrLupo, he’s probably the first of many to be hunted down by a Bad Boys skin.

The outfit was designed to represent Mike Lowrey, a character Will Smith is famous for playing, making it the perfect fit for a slapping prank in-game.

Read More: Where to find Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A short video posted by a user called reapersground shows the perspective of the high-profile creator versus that of his enemy stream sniper.

Watching Lupo’s stream on one screen and chasing him on another, it didn’t take long for the player to slap the streamer across the face.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane calls out YouTube as her Oscars Will Smith slap video gets flagged

He said: “That was Will Smith and he tried to punch me,” trying to contain his laughter. “Oh my God, I got punched by Will Smith.”

The stream sniper didn’t get the last laugh, though, as the streaming star blasted a few bullets into them soon after, leading to elimination.