Where to find Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Anvil Rocket Launcher is a brand new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and we’ve got details on where to find it so you can try it out for yourself.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 revolves around the ongoing war between The Seven and the Imagined Order, with loads of heavy-duty additions including new weapons, IO Airships with siege cannons, and powerful tanks for players to drive.

Following the hotfix on March 29, Epic Games have added another big weapon to the loot pool – the Anvil Rocket Launcher. This powerful gun locks onto its target for a huge explosion, making it perfect for taking down vehicles like tanks.

Below, you’ll find out how to get your hands on the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, as well as details about its stats.

Where to find the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite

Anvil Rocket Launchers can be found in regular Chests around the island, but you’ll have a better chance of finding them by searching Seven Supply Chests and IO Chests, as these contain rarer loot.

You can also find Anvil Rocket Launchers in Supply Drops or by defeating sharks, but remember that this is a very rare weapon, so you’re not always guaranteed to get one.

Anvil Rocket Launcher stats in Fortnite

Here are the Anvil Rocket Launcher stats for each rarity available in Fortnite:

Rarity Damage Magazine Size Fire Rate Reload Time Rare 100 1 0.75 3.6 seconds Epic 105 1 0.75 3.42 seconds Legendary 110 1 0.75 3.24 seconds

How to use the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite

To fire the Anvil Rocket Launcher, you’ll first need to aim and lock onto a vehicle. Once you’ve done this, press the fire button and you’ll send a homing missile flying in its direction to deal some huge damage.

You can’t lock on to another player with the Anvil Rocket Launcher, as it would probably be overpowered that way – but if a player is inside the vehicle you explode, they might receive damage too!

It’s also worth pointing out that the Anvil Rocket Launcher takes a very long time to reload, so it’s best to use it from behind cover, or have it reloaded and ready to go when you make a quick ambush.

