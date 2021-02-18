Logo
Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 18/Feb/2021 10:05

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 is here, which means there’s a whole bunch of new challenges to complete to stock up on that all-important XP.

We’re now 75% of the way through Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale, and fans are naturally looking forward to what Season 6 has in store for us in March. But in the meantime, there are still plenty of weekly challenges to complete.

Week 12 brings a mixed bag of quests, but there’s quite a big focus on fishing this time around. This means players need to do things like damaging opponents with a Harpoon Gun and catch different weapon types from fishing spots.

Below, you can see the complete list of Week 11 challenges which go live Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are seven Epic quests which will get you 20,000 XP each, and a single Legendary quest that will bag you a massive amount of XP when completed.

Fortnite harpoon gun
Epic Games
You’ll need to find a Harpoon Gun to complete Week 12 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Epic Quests

  • Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (200)
  • Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay (1)
  • Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations (3)
  • Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (1)
  • Throw a fish back in to the water (1)
  • Hit different opponents with a Harpoon Gun (3)
  • Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (3)

Dealing damage within 15 seconds of gliding will require you to think fast, but it can be done. Land at a popular landmark beneath the Battle Bus path, and there should be plenty of players around to shoot – or hit with your pickaxe if you can’t find a weapon.

Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay should be marked on the map for you, so visiting them is easy. Destroying inflatable tubemen llamas will require you to visit various gas stations until you find them, then hit them with your pickaxe or a weapon.

Players will have to visit one of two locations to find a family portrait. This could either be Shipwreck Cove, which is southeast of Catty Corner, or Crashed Cargo, which is found on the beach west of Sweaty Sands.

For the final three fishing-themed quests, we recommend visiting Lazy Lake Island, just north of Misty Meadows. Here you’ll find plenty of fishing spots and fishing rods, and hopefully a Harpoon Gun as well.

Fortnite Fishing at Misty MeadowsLazy Lake Island is the perfect place to complete fishing challenges.

Throwing a fish back in the water is as simple as releasing it from your inventory. Then, you’ll need to hit three different players with your Harpoon Gun, which can be quite difficult. See if this one works on IO Guards, as they’re slow and easier to target.

Finally, to catch different weapon types from fishing spots you’ll need to go fishing as normal and hope you get weapons instead of fish. Doing this with a Harpoon Gun usually increases your chance of getting good weapons.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Legendary Quest

  • Hit an opponent within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing (5/10/15/20/25)

This Legendary Quest sounds like it will cause plenty of chaos on The Island, and could be quite difficult to do if multiple people are attempting to complete it all at the same time.

In order to Zero Point Dash, you’ll want to land in the sand-covered area near the center of the map and destroy the crystals that stick out of the ground. Eat one of the small crystal shards that falls and you’ll be able to dash by quickly pressing the jump button twice.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll be able to dash if you consume crystals found near the Zero Point.

This effect only lasts for 30 seconds, so you’ll have to be quick. Find an opponent and deal damage to them. To fully tick off this Legendary quest, you’ll need to do this 25 times, so you’ll be spending a lot of time near the Zero Point.

Remember, you’ve only got until Thursday, February 25, 2021, to complete these weekly challenges and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 13 kicks off.

Catchy Fortnite parody song “Chug Jug With You” goes viral on TikTok

Published: 17/Feb/2021 19:48

by Theo Salaun
Based on Kanye West and Estelle’s “American Boy,” a Fortnite parody song is the latest viral hit on TikTok. It’s called “Chug Jug With You,” it’s from 2018, and people love it.

“We got a number one Victory Royale — yeah Fortnite, we’re about to get down (get down). Ten kills on the board right now, just wiped out Tomato Town.”

If your TikTok algorithm has thrown you anywhere near the gaming or good-vibe spheres, chances are you’ve heard those magical words. Several years after its debut, a Fortnite parody of “American Boy” has gone viral on the platform, and its “get down” ad lib is everyone’s latest source of immediate serotonin. 

“My friend just got downed, I revived him, now we’re heading southbound. Now, we’re in the Pleasant Park streets, look at the map, go to the mark sheets.”

Sorry, but it’s probably bad luck not to finish that off. Plus, if you’ve heard it, then the melody was probably already in your head. Alternatively, if you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing the latest gift (or curse) bestowed upon us by Fortnite kids, then it might be best to start with a classic example of how happy it’s making people.

@lilshartykatewhy am i so happy every time i hear this♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

The original parody, “Let’s play Fortnite!!!!,” was created by YouTube’s CM SKITS back in 2018, but, with about 84,000 views, it didn’t gain very much nationwide traction. An artist named Leviathan then made a version, titled “Chug Jug With You” around 2019, and that melodically infused rendition has gone up to over 400,000 plays on SoundCloud. 

As TikTok is known to do, the song has now, years later, made an incredible resurgence. Not only are there over 100,000 videos made using the sound, but some of them — like Ethan ‘H3HE’ Klein and GeorgeNotFound’s reactions — have millions of likes (and even more views).

Past the sea of joyful reactions, the track has also spawned a variety of creative collaborations. In one such example, musician ‘adamtahere’ called it the “catchiest song I’ve ever heard” and proceeded to sing a beautifully autotuned version.

@adamtahereCatchiest song i’ve ever heard 😂 #talkbox #fortnite♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

Like Dota 2 and Netflix, the song has even gotten an animation treatment. And, while the budget is obviously lower for this one, ‘Pan_animates’ nonetheless had to bring Leviathan’s ode to Fortnite, Estelle and Kanye to artistic life.

@pan_animatesLol #GEICOLipSync #pan_animates #fortnite #ad #like #fyp #ANutAbove♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

Ever since Fortnite released in 2017, it has fluctuated as a blend between gaming and mainstream culture. Some parents and teachers probably got mad at all of the game’s dances infecting their homes and schools, but it seems that the game’s influence is welcomed on TIkTok.

As the dust settles and games like Call of Duty: Warzone take footholds in the battle royale world, we appear to have been granted the mental space to appreciate some of Fortnite’s offerings. From the “dog water” and “my friend, Justin” memes to “Chug Jug With You,” the game is getting love on TikTok.