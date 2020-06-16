Fortnite Season 3 teaser hints at new map location

Epic Games have released yet another Fortnite Season 3 teaser image and unlike previous graphics, it looks like we've finally been given a first look at a brand new location.

This is just one in a series of cryptic images released by the game developer, with others seemingly teasing a crossover with Aquaman.

In the aftermath of the Device event, which gave us a glimpse at the potential rising sea levels coming soon, it's suspected that much of the original island will get destroyed. Now, we have a fresh image to support that theory.

New Fortnite Season 3 teaser revealed

As seen in a tweet from Epic on June 16, there's going to be a lot of debris lying around after the event comes to a close.

The image, below, shows what appears to be a boat on land, with a building we've not seen before in the background.

Closer look at Fortnite Season 3 teaser

That's not all, either, as the game devs retweeted an image from user LianqN some 20 minutes later. This image, however, is a little more zoomed out than the original.

Here, we can see that there's much more than a shipwreck going on. In fact, an all-new location – which we can probably soon drop at – looks to have been unveiled.

This isn't the first set of teasers we've seen, however, as a few others have since been posted on social media. Those, as well as a shark image posted to Facebook by the official Fornite account, would suggest that water will almost certainly play a big part in the game's next season.

The patch to kick things off for Season 3 rolls out on June 17. Then, and only then, will we know what all of this means for the future of the island.