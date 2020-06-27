Fortnite Season 3 landing spots guide: most chests, vehicles, and more

Some of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 have been revealed as some players have counted up the areas which have the most chests and loot available from the start of a match.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, Epic Games introduced a whole host of map changes. Most of the map has been covered in water and new areas like The Fortilla and Catty Corner have been introduced.

Though, while plenty of fan-favorite spots remain, as players have had the chance to experience the new map, they’ve started to settle on their new favorite landing spots.

Catty Corner and The Fortilla both have vaults that can be entered for top tier loot, but what about when it comes to chests and normal floor spawns?



Fortnite Season 3 POIs with most chests

Well, LootLake, a website that lets players see what locations have the most chests and when they can find vehicle spawns have revealed the best spots so far.

Perhaps surprisingly, Misty Meadows – a holdover location from the previous map – has the most chest spawns at 45. These are spread out around the area, but you can find 27 just sat in the main town part.

After that, the area around Catty Corner has 37 chests on offer while The Fortilla follows closely behind with 31 chests spawning nearby. Retail Row clocks in at fourth place with 30 chests in total.

Fortnite Season 3 POIs with most vehicles

If it’s vehicles that you seek, The Fortilla also stands out as it has 15 boats up for grabs. You can even grab a helicopter nearby too.

Elsewhere, Sandy Shores also has 17 boat spawns and a helicopter, while Frenzy Farm has its own helicopter spawn and a further seven boats.

Of course, players have their own set spots that they like to land at and then others that they will rotate to once the storm circle has been decided.

Though, these maps could help you if you want to change up those spots and also see what you need to avoid off the rip if you’re not about getting into early fights.