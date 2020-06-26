How to ride behind a Loot Shark in Fortnite's Aquaman Week 2 challenge

The second week of Fortnite’s Aquaman challenges has arrived and players will need to ride a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands, using a fishing pole, this time around. Here’s everything you'll need to complete the Week 2 task.

Fortnite’s long-awaited Season 3 was full of surprises, featuring a flooded map and the introduction of new weapons such as the Charge Shotgun.

However, the new season’s trailer also revealed that yet another Superhero would be joining the action, teasing the classic DC superhero Aquaman as a playable character in Fortnite.

As seen with characters like Deadpool in previous seasons, Aquaman has brought along his own set of weekly challenges that players will need to complete in order to unlock his skin variants.

For the second week, Fortnite fans will have to travel to Sweaty Sands to ride a Loot Shark with a Fishing Pole, a new feature that was introduced in Season 3.

Read More: Epic Games reduces Fortnite Choppa spawn rates in June 25 update

First things first, you will need to find a Fishing Pole, they can be found scattered all over the map however, there are plenty in barrels with these rods around Sweaty Sands as well.

Once you get the Fishing Pole, you will need to look for a shark in the water at Sweaty Sands and simply cast your line out in that direction.

While you do not need to hit the shark with the line, it may take a short while for it to approach, so you might want to make sure the area is clear before attempting this challenge.

Read More: Fortnite Season 3 leak reveals five new types of fish coming soon

After a few seconds, the shark should snag the line of your Fishing Pole, whisking you out to sea and rewarding you with a Trident Spray and some bonus XP for completing the Week 2 challenge.

One of the Fortnite's week 1 challenges is to deal 200 damage to a loot shark and you haven't done so already you should be able to finish both of these tasks in one go.

Step-by-step guide to riding a Shark at Sweaty Sands