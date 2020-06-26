Fortnite leak reveals stats for every car in Season 3

Fortnite leakers have revealed an early look at different statistics for the upcoming cars, which are expected to be released in Season 3.

There have been plenty of vehicles made available in the past Fortnite seasons, such as the Golf Carts, Quadcrashers, and the new Choppas that were added on March 17.

Advertisement

However, it finally looks as if modern cars will be the next mode of transport available in Fortnite after prominent leakers revealed stats for each of the new vehicles coming soon.

Cars have been scattered around the Fortnite map since the game first launched in September 2017, although they were previously used as a source of metal materials instead of for getting around the safe zone.

Advertisement

Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed that they would no longer be sitting around, waiting to be harvested, and revealed a full look at stats such as HP for each of the upcoming vehicles.

The leaked files shared that there would be three different 'Valet' car models, ranging in small, medium, and large, as well as a 'DagwoodTruck' for players to choose between. You can find the full stats list below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Plenty of the files included highlighted the differences in fuel between each of the new cars, which might come as a surprise to many, as previous Fortnite vehicles have operated without the need to be refueled.

Advertisement

However, that does not seem to be the case for these cars, which seem to spawn in with a random amount of gas in every game.

Read More: Epic Games reduces Fortnite Choppa spawn rates in June 25 update

Another Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has leaked that 'Petrol' items were added to the game in late 2019, meaning that they might finally be introduced at some of the gas stations scattered around the map for players to refuel their new cars.

This "ammo" was added in v11.30 for BR pic.twitter.com/pyzJSutEJz — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) December 12, 2019

While the current state of the map is clearly not suitable for these new vehicles following the massive flood event in season 2, Epic Games have confirmed that the water level will decrease over the course of Season 3, opening up some possibilities for their release in the coming weeks.