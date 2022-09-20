Fortnite leaker claims Epic is developing rideable flying animals

According to a well-known Fortnite leaker, Epic Games is developing rideable flying animals for the popular multiplayer title.

Epic added the ability to ride wildlife at the start of Chapter 3 Season 3 a few short months ago. This update came with its limitations, though, only allowing players to hop aboard boars and wolves.

At the very least, developers made the act of riding animals simple enough. To take a boar or wolf for a joyride, users need only aim at the animal’s back and hit the jump button.

Yet, riding animals could become a little more complicated if a recent leak about flying wildlife proves correct.

Leaker claims rideable flying animals may come to Fortnite

A recent Twitter post from reliable leaker HYPEX claims Epic Games is working on “rideable flying animals” for its popular multiplayer game.

Apparently, players will be able to boost and idle while on the back of the animal. The leaker also posits that such efforts could explain the existence of Fortnite’s Saddler item.

Epic has yet to confirm that Fortnite will receive rideable flying animals. As such, if the leak proves accurate, there’s no word on when exactly they’ll land on the Island.

As Epic continues to diversify Fortnite’s gameplay options, players hope even more rideable animals join the fray.

One rumor, in particular, has long claimed that users will one day be able to take raptors for a ride. Such an update has yet to materialize, however.

The latest wildlife-related leaks come not long after the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Notably, Season 4 introduced a Battle Pass headlined by Into the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Gwen.