Fortnite players want simple Car mechanic for safer revives

There’s plenty of hectic moments in Fortnite that can happen on a dime, so players want a handy mechanic with cars – namely the Bear pickup truck – to make clutch revives much easier.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed on Fortnite’s island, especially when you get third-partied or if build battles start to get out of hand. That’s why it’s always best to have an exit strategy, which could make cars the perfect tool to have.

In other battle royales like Warzone, we’ve seen how vehicles can be used to make last-ditch escapes – even if they’re working in ways that the devs didn’t quite intend.

Advertisement

That’s essentially what Fortnite players think could be good to include in Epic’s battle royale, especially since the game added in cars a few seasons ago.

“Here’s a thought: when a player is knocked, you can throw them in the back of a pick-up truck to bring them to safety before reviving them,” Reddit user ‘NitroDameGaming’ thought. It would be a novel idea, and more players were liking the sound of it.

“Good idea. Currently one similar way to do it is using the UFO’s abducting ability. More vehicles should be able to do this,” another person said.

Advertisement

Others explained how people tend to get flung off the car once someone gets in, so there’d have to be an update to that to make the idea work.

Still, there were other community members saying “this should absolutely be a feature,” while others even expanded on the idea.

“If a player is in a vehicle they should just slump over out the window or fall over in the spot they stand in to revive them, and let the downed player get out of the car if they want to,” user ‘AlligatorBagel’ said.

It would be a fun game mechanic to play around with, and players certainly gave Epic a ton of ideas to improve on Fortnite’s vehicles.