Fortnite players can soon drop in from the Battle Bus as the Battle Bus

Fortnite has announced a new Transformers pack will be arriving later this year, including new skins and accessories starring Bumblebee, Megatron, and even the iconic Battle Bus itself.

Epic Games’ Fortnite is arguably one of the most impactful games of the last decade. Leaving a mark both financially and culturally, the base defense turned Battle Royale saw a surge in player base and popularity infiltrating almost all aspects of popular culture in recent years. And popular culture too left its mark on Fortnite, with the game collaborating with many franchises to create the biggest fever dream of a shooter yet.

Article continues after ad

Collaborations with Marvel, Naruto, Attack on Titan, Halo, the NFL, and more have meant that Sasuke fighting Master Chief using the Infinity Gauntlet is now a thing you can do without thinking twice.

Now, a new collaboration has been showcased via a blog post on the Fortnite website. The next big franchise to collab with the battle royale giant will be none other than Transformers. However, one of the names in the lineup doesn’t quite come from the aforementioned series.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The Fortnite Transformers Pack will include a bunch of goodies, including new skins.

Fortnite reveals Battle Bus Transformer skin as part of new pack

The new Fortnite Transformers Pack will be launching in October 2023, with physical copies rolling out on October 13, and digital copies becoming available on October 21. The pack includes 3 new outfits, 3 new back blings, 3 new pickaxes, 2 new emotes, and 1,000 V-Bucks for players to use.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The outfits are inspired by the titular characters from the franchise, including Bumblebee, Megatron and of course the literal Fortnite Battle Bus as a Transformer.

Article continues after ad

Not only will the Battle Bus be receiving its very own skin with the new pack, but it’ll also be paired with a back bling and pickaxe.

Now, after years and years of waiting, players can finally drop from the Fortnite Battle Bus as, well, the Fortnite Battle Bus and farm Victory Royales to their heart’s content.