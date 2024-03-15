Fortnite players call for “peak” feature to return to game

Fortnite players claim they want this certain missing QoL feature back to help them change skins easily.

Since Fortnite’s launch, the game has been adding more and more features to improve players’ experience. Whether that be certain settings, QoL updates, or UI changes, Fortnite in 2024 looks a lot different compared to 2017 due to these changes.

However, certain additions are not always welcomed by fans. One prominent example is the Locker UI, which has become quite a hot topic, with some players claiming that it’s hard to navigate and lacks certain features.

Regarding the game’s Locker, there’s also a particular feature that’s been missing from the game and players are begging for devs to add it back. That feature is none other than the Locker button that’s usually shown when leaving a match.

This feature lets players immediately head to their Locker and change their appearance, as opposed to having to go back to the lobby first. So far, players have been uniting in an X post, wishing for this change to come back.

“I wish Fortnite would add the locker button back to the game,” wrote one user, with an image of the old feature attached to the post. The majority of players agreed in the comments.

“YES! And the ability to fully change your character, rather than just select presets!” one person replied. Meanwhile, another person wrote, “[Forreal] that was peak.”

“I miss that option. Searching for skins just to get interrupted by the loading screen. Then could get this option in-between games,” mentioned another.

“Facts! It’s kinda long having to go all the way back to the lobby all the time,” another chimed in.

Despite most players begging for this button to be added, some pointed out that it’s likely removed due to bugs. Though it’s unclear if this feature will return, looks like players will just have to navigate from the main lobby first to get to their Locker in the meantime.