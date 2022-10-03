GamingFortnite

Fortnite player literally kicks enemy out of a bush for ridiculous kill

fortnite bush killEpic Games

While sliding downhill at full speed, a Fortnite player accidentally kicked an enemy out of a bush, resulting in quite the ridiculous kill.

Bush camping has been a go-to tactic for many players since Fortnite’s launch year. Oftentimes, hiding in the Island’s thick foliage works wonders for those who want to get the drop on unsuspecting passersby.

As with most online shooters, however, camping isn’t always the best course of action for Fortnite players, no matter how skilled.

One bush camper learned this lesson the hard way, thanks to an attack that took all involved by surprise.

Fortnite player’s bush kill is a wild stroke of luck

While sliding downhill in a Fortnite match, Reddit user daddyxvance slid into a bush that, unbeknownst to them, was occupied by another player.

Suffice it to say, things didn’t end well for the previously well-hidden bush camper. Upon getting kicked out of their hiding place, the camper flew several feet into the air, then landed with a force that instantly removed them from the playing field.

The Redditor captured footage of the surprising occurrence, which can be seen in the video below:

In addition to landing a shocking bush kill, the victorious Fortnite player also earned extra XP for “eliminating someone else’s bounty target.”

Thus, it seems the camper had a good reason for sneaking around, though here’s to hoping the player finds a better hiding spot the next time they’re on the run.

Fortnite is currently in Season 4 of Chapter 3, a seasonal update that Epic released last month. Notably, Season 4 introduced a new substance known as Chrome, playable Spider-Gwen, and Paradigm.

keep reading

dream mrbeast
Entertainment

MrBeast makes YouTube offer to Dream after face reveal breaks internet

Zackerie Fairfax
pokemon gen 9 pokemon black white
Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan puts Gen 9 Pokemon in classic games

Zackerie Fairfax
The Dragon Prince Season 4 when where how to watch Netflix
TV & Movies

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release date, how to watch, more

Laura Gray
loading...