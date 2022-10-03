Fortnite player literally kicks enemy out of a bush for ridiculous kill

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

While sliding downhill at full speed, a Fortnite player accidentally kicked an enemy out of a bush, resulting in quite the ridiculous kill.

Bush camping has been a go-to tactic for many players since Fortnite’s launch year. Oftentimes, hiding in the Island’s thick foliage works wonders for those who want to get the drop on unsuspecting passersby.

As with most online shooters, however, camping isn’t always the best course of action for Fortnite players, no matter how skilled.

One bush camper learned this lesson the hard way, thanks to an attack that took all involved by surprise.

Fortnite player’s bush kill is a wild stroke of luck

While sliding downhill in a Fortnite match, Reddit user daddyxvance slid into a bush that, unbeknownst to them, was occupied by another player.

Suffice it to say, things didn’t end well for the previously well-hidden bush camper. Upon getting kicked out of their hiding place, the camper flew several feet into the air, then landed with a force that instantly removed them from the playing field.

The Redditor captured footage of the surprising occurrence, which can be seen in the video below:

In addition to landing a shocking bush kill, the victorious Fortnite player also earned extra XP for “eliminating someone else’s bounty target.”

Thus, it seems the camper had a good reason for sneaking around, though here’s to hoping the player finds a better hiding spot the next time they’re on the run.

Fortnite is currently in Season 4 of Chapter 3, a seasonal update that Epic released last month. Notably, Season 4 introduced a new substance known as Chrome, playable Spider-Gwen, and Paradigm.