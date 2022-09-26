Warzone’s ‘camper exterminator’ LMG loadout is taking over TikTok

The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta officially concluded and one TikToker may have found the perfect overpowered LMG to deal with an annoying camper in the return to Warzone.

Season 5 marks Warzone’s final season before transitioning to Warzone 2 in November. Season 5 Reloaded is the last major update for the critically-acclaimed battle royale, and Warzone expert WhosImmortal expects a massive meta shakeup.

The PPSh-41, Armaguerra 43, and UGM-8 are far and away the top three most used weapons in Warzone, according to WZRanked. However, there is an overlooked LMG that may give the UGM-8 a run for its money.

The PKM LMG doesn’t necessarily stand out as a meta weapon, but a Tik Toker showcased its untapped potential.

TikToker reveals anti-camper Warzone loadout

Treyarch/Activision The PKM has a low pick rate in Warzone but can be lethal in the right hands.

TikToker gamewithgabe revealed a PKM loadout called the “camper exterminator.”

You may ask yourself why it would be called that, but the TikToker claimed the loadout “makes walls paper thin.”

In his highlight montage, the PKM makes quick work of boxes, metal, and even concrete walls. Several players accused the TikToker of cheating after getting shredded to pieces behind their cover, but the secret ingredient is FMJ.

The FMJ Perk does not increase damage dealt to enemies, but it does have an impact on being able to deal damage through walls.

FMJ makes it possible to shoot “campers” behind cover, and although not dealing extra damage, using a 200-round magazine makes taking cover a nightmare for enemies.

Paired with a Monolithic Suppressor and VLK 3.0x Optic, This PKM loadout is perfect for laser-beaming enemies from across the map with little to no recoil penalty.

Here is the full loadout.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrel

26.9″ Extended Barrel Magazine: 200 Round Belts

200 Round Belts Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Perk: FMJ

If you are looking to spice up your Warzone experience during the final doldrums of Caldrea, this is the perfect loadout for you.