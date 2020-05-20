Fortnite PC aim assist changes finally coming after Patch 12.60

PC aim assist has long been a controversial talking point in the Fortnite community and Epic Games is finally gearing up to introduce new changes.

Controller dominance in competitive Fortnite has been on the rise of late with many PC pros picking up the sticks. Aim assist has been a major talking point as a result, with players like Ninja even likening it to an “aimbot”.

While the upcoming 12.60 patch won’t directly balance the state of aim assist in Fortnite, Epic Games has revealed when players can expect the next big shakeup.

In an early patch note preview sent out on May 19, the developers touched on a wide array of topics. From new items in Party Royale to a Dynamic Resolution option on iOS. However, the biggest focus was on “PC controller adjustments.”

“Controller tweaking, tuning, and investigation continues,” the preview read. While nothing was set in stone, and no exact date was highlighted, aim assist changes have been pinned for “next week.”

The main reason that changes aren’t being released alongside the 12.60 patch? According to Epic Games, it’s due to the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Invitational Grand Finals.

Starting in just a few days on May 23, the online tournament will see Fortnite’s elite battling it out for hundreds of thousands in their respective regions. According to Epic Games, they didn’t want to release aim assist changes “right before the FNCS Invitational Finals.”

Having introduced major features and game-changing items just hours before landmark tournaments in the past, it seems as though Epic has learned from previous backlash in that regard.

There’s no telling exactly what these changes may look like, nor how powerful aim assist will be once they take effect. But we now know just when the state of Fortnite will be adjusted after weeks of criticism from the community.

Fortnite’s 12.60 update is expected to release on Wednesday, May 20, at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET. Here’s an early look at what to expect.