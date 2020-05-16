Ninja & SypherPK think Fortnite should copy Warzone's player count

Streaming stars Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan have suggested that Fortnite should follow in the footsteps of Call of Duty: Warzone and expand the number of players in one lobby.

Ever since Fortnite’s battle royale mode launched back in 2017, it has become the gold standard for games trying to replicate its magic. However, with Call of Duty: Warzone making its mark on the battle royale genre, players have made the switch.

Now, Warzone doesn’t quite have the cartoon-like feel or incredible amount of cosmetics like Fortnite, but it has a few features up its sleeve that creators like Ninja and SypherPK would like to see Epic Games replicate.

During a recent set of games between the pair, they suggested that the Fortnite map is big enough to handle more players in one lobby. “This map is 40% bigger than the last map and it has the same amount of players, it’s flawed,” said Ninja.

The Mixer star added that Epic Games should bump the play count up in line with Warzone – at least to see how it would work.

“They should try 125,” he added. “Do an LTM (limited-time mode) with 150/125 (players).”

SypherPK noted that while some players might have concerns about lag and game performance, it would probably be fine.

“People always say ‘oh, there’s going to be lag’ but not in pubs. I’ve got a solid 27 ping, east or west, everything feels smooth – at the beginning of the match too when there is 100 people, he added. “I’m sure the pub servers could handle 125, even 150.”

While lobbies have been limited to 100 players, Epic’s special events have shown that they might have the capacity to deal with the extra demand of another 25 to 50 players.

Whether or not they’ll choose to mirror Warzone and increase their player count in matches, however, is something only they have the answer to – even if it something players are wanting.