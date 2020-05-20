Fortnite 12.60 update: early patch notes, release time, what to expect

Epic Games have announced the v12.60 update for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2, and we've got everything you need to know, including the release time, downtime info, what to expect, and an early look at some patch notes.

Season 2 is slowly but surely winding down to a close in Fortnite, which means v12.60 might be the last big update we get before Season 3 kicks off on June 4.

With many complaining about the severe lack of new content in the game, even a late-season patch like this one is enough to get a lot of people excited at what it could potentially contain.

When is the Fortnite v12.60 update going live?

Epic announced that v12.60 will be hitting live servers on Wednesday, May 20, at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET, which would technically still be Tuesday evening for those on the west coast.

There will be downtime, the length of which remains unclear, but expect matchmaking to be disabled 20-25 minutes prior to the release time.

Hello, all!



v12.60 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC).



Thank you for being among The Agency’s finest. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/e8Qpk6i16Z — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 19, 2020

Fortnite v12.60 update early patch notes

Whether or not Epic will release any patch notes for this update remains to be seen, but the official Fortnite Trello page does give us a sneak peek at some of what it'll include, at least when it comes to bug fixes and stuff like that.

BATTLE ROYALE

Dragacorn Glider animation changed, no longer disabled in competitive playlists (players were claiming it was "pay to win")

Riot Control Baton Pickaxe issue resolved, no longer disabled in competitive playlists.

Fixed issue causing hit/damage indicators to sometimes appear to be coming from the wrong direction than the source of the damage.

CREATIVE

Players on mobile devices will no longer see a seam running through the middle of an island.

SAVE THE WORLD

Exploding Deathbombs will no longer deal damage to the objective through builds.

Fixed issue causing Black Metal Weapons to not respect self-damage amount when performing Critical Hits.

Dropping or spawning a weapon and picking it up will no longer cause you to lose ammo.

What to expect in v12.60 update

Doomsday Event progress

Based on everything that's been happening behind-the-scenes at The Agency, there is a prevailing sentiment among the player-base that some sort of event will be taking place that helps transition Fortnite from S2 to S3. Since it doesn't yet have an official name, most fans are calling it the Doomsday Event, and as recently as May 19, some dataminers noticed that the various cables that had been added in The Agency were now active.

ICYM:

Stage 3 of the Doomsday Cables are now active! pic.twitter.com/QMt6Gvow8v — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 19, 2020

Furthermore, prominent dataminer iFireMonkey has calculated that the next stage of the leadup to this event, which would be Stage 3, will be taking place on May 20 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, which means that the v12.60 update is likely to add or change something that sets off this next phase.

Possible new weapon

New weapons are something a lot of players wish for every time a major update gets announced, but there's a chance we could finally see at least one with this patch.

It's been about a month since HYPEX leaked a new gun from the back-end game files, called the Charge Shotgun, and there are some who believe the former could be added as early as May 20.

While that would be fantastic news for those looking for a jolt of new content, it's probably more likely that Epic wait until the new season to release something as big as a new weapon. That said, with these devs, no one ever knows what they have up their sleeve.

here are the current stats in rarities order from Common to Legendary:



- Body Damage (1 Pellet = *0.10): 68 > 77 > 85 > 95 > 102

- Headshot Multiplier/pellet might be: x1.5

- It also has a "Damage charge multiplier": Min = x1 & Max = x1.75

- Charge time is 1 sec

- Clip Size: 3 https://t.co/scmRm1t4YK — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

Overtime Challenges

Overtime Challenges are in-game objectives that Epic usually release when a season is extended, giving players a chance to earn some last-second XP as well as unlock new styles for the Battle Pass outfit skins.

Seeing as how Season 2 was extended and no Overtime Challenges have been released for it yet, the v12.60 patch represents the perfect opportunity for that to happen.

As always, we will bring you all of the information relating to the v12.60 update as soon as it gets released, including any and all confirmed changes, leaked content, and more.