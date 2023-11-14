Fortnite OG player discovers unique death mechanic at the worst time

Winning isn’t easy, but this Fortnite player had the win in their hands – that is, until they encountered a death mechanic only OG players remember.

It’s safe to say Fortnite OG has been a huge success for Epic Games, with the blast to the past throwing Fortnite into uncharted territories. The larger-than-life battle royale hit insane player numbers on launch and shows no sign of slowing down.

As the name implies, Fortnite OG is a romp through time, as the season launch brought players back to simpler days. Yet the goal remains the same: use whatever you can to earn the victory royale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, one player had victory in their fingers until it slipped away in the blink of an eye.

Fortnite OG player claims title of “worst fumble in Fortnite history”

In a duos match, Fortnite OG player MunchyChipzzz found themselves in the top three. They engaged in a box fight with Jack Skellington and emerged victorious.

They went on to pop a Mini Shield and then exited the box after they secured the kill to help their duo. Unfortunately, their duo went down, but MunchyChipzzz was there to clean up as they finished the opposing team and moved into second place.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What happened next was insanely unlucky, as they placed a Cozy Campfire down to heal the party. In a lapse of judgment, they stepped on the campfire and immediately died of burn damage.

Article continues after ad

Viewers were pretty shocked this mechanic is possible, as it’s quite rare. “Ok, that’s somewhat special. First time I see this kind of death,” one player commented.

Another player was confused with what they just watched: “The OG campfire wouldn’t do this. Not being able to stand on fire was added in season 2 I think?” For those keeping track, Chapter 2 Season 3 introduced Fire Damage to Fortnite, allowing something like this to happen.

Article continues after ad

Kudos to Fortnite for being realistic, although this Fortnite OG player suffered for it.