New Fortnite feature will reportedly unlock NPC Commands

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

A notable Fortnite leaker claims Epic Games will soon add a new feature that unlocks NPC Commands for players.

NPCs, or Characters, joined Fortnite in December 2020’s Chapter 2 Season 5 update, providing players with new to do on the map.

Initially, users could interact with upwards of 40 different Characters, though that number has fluctuated over time.

As of now, approximately 30 NPCs remain in-game, offering quests, loot, and various services to those who want to invest more in the experience.

Should the recently leaked details prove accurate, Fortnite players will soon receive additional ways with which to interact with Characters.

NPC Commands are reportedly coming to Fortnite

Epic Games Players can find Rustler in the Shifty Shafts.

Well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX claims an NPC Commands feature is coming to Fortnite sometime “soon.”

Apparently, once the supposed update goes live, players will have the option to command characters to carry out tasks at the press of a button.

What those tasks may entail presently remains a mystery. HYPEX did note, however, that the command wheel itself might bear a lot in common with Fortnite’s emote wheel.

It’s also not clear when exactly Epic Games plans on deploying the new gameplay feature.

Fortnite leaks have become a regular occurrence over the years, thanks in no small part to datamining.

Another leak, for example, suggests an unannounced third Arcane collaboration will add Mel to the popular online title.

While players await news about Fortnite’s alleged NPC Commands and other leaks, the recently released 21.30 update added fresh content to the mix.

The Prime Shotgun counts as one such addition, its damage boost after a reload proving rather effective in combat. New summer bundles and skins entered the Item Shop with 21.30, as well.