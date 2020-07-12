Fortnite leak reveals TikTok dances finally coming to item shop

A fresh Fortnite leak has revealed when popular Renegade dance from TikTok will finally be available in the item store – and it isn’t all that long of a wait away.

Epic Games have kept up with popular culture and ongoing trends in Fortnite through their item shop. They’ve done skin crossovers with Marvel’s Avenger, Netflix’ Stranger Things, and even Batman but the most popular have come through their emotes.

Advertisement

The most popular of these emotes are usually dances and with the most coming in the form of Flossing, the ‘backpack kid’ dance, and even The Carlton dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, fans have wanted to see some popular dance routines make their way to Fortnite – and they’ll soon get their wish.

Advertisement

Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed that the popular Renegade dance had been added with the June 30 update. Since then, it hasn’t been available in the Item Shop or appeared in the section of the battle royale where you can find bundles.

However, on July 11, HYPEX revealed that the emote will finally be available for purchase from the Item Shop on Saturday, July 18th.

Sadly, the leaker did not reveal just how much the emote will cost or what time around the globe it will go live. Though, with so much anticipation building for its release, Epic might just reveal official details themselves prior to the 18th.

Advertisement

The Renegade emote will be in the itemshop on the 18th. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 11, 2020

Emotes often cost between 200-800 V-Bucks depending on their rarity and the June 30 leaks revealed that the Renegade dance would fall under the Epic rarity. That would price it at 500 V–Bucks, though, the developers could have tweaked things in the meantime.

As excitement builds towards July 18, Fortnite fans will just have to keep an eye on any potential new information that leakers manage to get their hands on regarding the emote.