Fortnite leak reveals Rocket League POI coming soon

A fresh Fortnite leak has revealed that a Rocket League-themed POI is in the works, but don’t expect anything too crazy just yet.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games has partnered with plenty of pop culture icons for different things – be it in-game skins, themed events, limited-time modes, and much more.

Advertisement

In Chapter 2, Season 4, the focus is on Marvel’s Avengers – mainly, the impending fight between the comic book heroes and Galactus.

On top of the Avengers, though, Epic have also partnered with fellow game devs Psyonix for some Rocket League celebrations after the game became free to play. We’ve already seen some cosmetics and challenges, but there is more to come.

Advertisement

Fortnite's Rocket League house POI

Specific, one of the biggest things still to come is a Rocket League POI. Now, don’t start thinking that you’re going to head somewhere and find a Rocket League game happening in Fortnite.

No, instead, the incredibly popular and free to play car soccer game will be taking over a house similar to how John Wick did a few seasons ago.

As the leak from SizzyLeaks shows, the inside of the house will be painted in the typical blue color scheme from Rocket League and there will be different references to the game – including posters, toy cars, and even the game’s big trophy.

Advertisement

In addition to that, fellow leaker ShookPA noted that there will also likely be a Rocket League themed car – similar to the Iron Man whiplash – that you’ll be able to drive. That will be findable close to the house.

In terms of when you’ll be able to explore the location, SizzyLeaks notes that the props should appear in-game on September 26 so if its a spot that you like to frequent, expect to see more and more players landing with you as everyone wants to see the Rocket League POI.