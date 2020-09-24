Epic Games has issued a warning to all Fortnite players currently considering downloading Apple’s new iOS 14 update: the recently released Sep. 16 upgrade could actually delete the battle royale from your handheld device “forever.”

Last week, Apple dropped one of its biggest iOS updates ever. The operating system upgrade, called iOS 14, brought home screen customization, widgets, and more to iPhones and iPads.

You may want to hold off on downloading it just yet though if you’re an avid Fortnite player ⁠— according to Epic Games, if you install the iOS 14 update, there’s a good chance you’ll “lose access to Fortnite” forever.

“If Apples’ message ‘Temporarily Remove Apps to Install the Software Update?’ is accepted, it may result in Fortnite being deleted,” Epic Games warned on Sep. 23. “Fortnite cannot later be installed due to Apple preventing users from doing so.”

It is unclear if this is simply a run-on effect of the iOS 14 update, or if Apple has gone out of their way to wipe Fortnite from all active handheld devices.

Now, Fortnite fans are faced with a tough decision; keep the world-famous battle royale on their phones, or update to Apple’s flashy new iOS 14 update.

There’s a way, luckily enough, to keep both after the operating system upgrade.

You just need to follow a few workaround steps, and you can get the best of both worlds ⁠— the Fortnite app won’t be wiped, but the iOS 14 update will still be installed, along with all its brand-new features. Here’s how:

How to stop Fortnite being deleted during iOS 14 update

When the “Temporarily Remove Apps” request appears, press ‘Cancel.’

Go to Settings > General > iPhone storage.

Clear out unwanted apps, music, and videos.

Return to the iOS 14 update download screen, in “Software Update.”

Re-run the iOS 14 update. The “Remove Apps” request will no longer appear.

Epic’s public warning is just the latest twist in a long-running saga between the Fortnite devs and Apple, which has spilled out into multiple legal battles.

Earlier this month, Epic actually demanded Apple put Fortnite back on the iOS app store, after it was revealed the battle royale had suffered a 60 percent decline in active users. Apple chose to decline the publisher's request, however.

Fortnite was first removed from the Apple app store on August 13. Epic Games is currently suing the global technology company, calling them “fearmongers” who have "built up too much power in the handheld gaming industry."