Fortnite leak hints at Wolverine skin coming in Season 4

Fortnite could soon have yet another comic book crossover as one leaker claimed that a Wolverine skin is in the works.

As Fortnite has grown over the years, there have been a number of different crossovers with different pop culture icons. We’ve seen Netflix and Stranger Things get some cosmetics, Marvel’s Avengers had a few limited-time modes and skins, and Deadpool even gave the Yacht POI a makeover.

As the hype is building ahead of Chapter 2, Season 4, there have been hints at another comic-themed crossover – with Marvel’s Thor seemingly being the one to have the spotlight.

However, if a new claim from a leaker is to be believed, it might actually be Wolverine who gets all the attention in the next season.

Is Wolverine coming to Fortnite?

Reliable data miner HYPEX dropped a teasing tweet on August 15, stating that a “very trusted” source that informed them that the X-Men character could be appearing in the battle royale.

“POSSIBLE Leak: Epic were planning to make a Wolverine skin & Wolverine Claws pickaxe, he might be the season 4 secret skin or just an item shop skin!” HYPEX tweeted.

Sadly, the data miner did not offer up a follow-up tweet with any further information. Instead, their tweet left fans to speculate on the possibility of seeing the iconic X-Men character in the next season and just how he’d play into the upcoming theme.

Of course, Wolverine would be a pretty perfect fit in Fortnite, especially seeing as there are two-handed harvesting tools in-game that already look a little bit like his iconic metal claws.

With the battle pass skin focus also seemingly switching from DC to Marvel again in Season 4, Wolverine fits the bill there too, but Epic Games could have different plans. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens once the start of the new season gets closer.