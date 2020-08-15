Fortnite reveals The Last Laugh bundle ft. Joker & Poison Ivy skins

Fortnite has revealed a Joker skin and the return of Midas, coming in 'The Last Laugh' bundle. The bundle is set for release in November, though, so fans still have some time to wait.

Fortnite is well-known for its incredible crossovers, which bring pop culture's biggest characters into the building battle royale. We've seen Star Wars and Marvel characters coming to Epic's title, and we're going back to the DC Universe in November.

We've already seen Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn come to Fortnite, as well as the Caped Crusader bundle focusing on Batman.

On August 15, 'The Last Laugh' bundle was revealed, featuring three new skins and a host of other content.

A quick glance at the included skins explains where its name comes from, with a Joker skin on offer. While Joaquin Phoenix's reincarnation of the Joker has received widespread attention, this interpretation of the Crown Prince of Crime appears to me more akin to how he appears in the comic books.

Alongside the Joker is a Poison Ivy skin, another character who appears in DC comic books as an enemy of Batman.

What's also notable from the leaked artwork is the apparent return of Midas, who was eaten by a shark in the Season 3 trailer. It seems he has recovered from this though, appearing in the artwork in a mechanized suit of sorts.

The bundle has been confirmed to include:

1000 VBucks

Outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex Backblings: Laugh Riot, Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Laugh Riot, Back Bloom, Midas Crest Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker Contrail: Pick a Card

The Last Laugh Bundle release date and price

It is set to release on November 17, and will cost players $30. While slightly more expensive than some other skins, these are some of the best additions Fortnite has had in some time.

It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch, and also the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Series X, when they launch.