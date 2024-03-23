Fortnite hits cheater with perma-ban for using Roblox exploits

A Fortnite player called on the community after receiving a 24-hour ban in their first match back to the battle royale in months.

Fortnite is ever-changing, with new seasons introducing new mechanics, cosmetics, and worlds to explore.

Looking to jump into the latest season after a few months off, one Fortnite player quickly found themselves back in the lobby with a 24-hour ban notification on their screen. Citing their game was laggy, they were kicked from a match, tried to queue again, and were hit with “You cannot play this game mode at this time.”

While the player’s explanation was relatively longer, they summed up the chain of events in a post shared to the Fortnite subreddit.

The usual troubleshooting tips and tricks came through, such as playing on Ethernet cable versus WiFi, while another recommended shutting off other software while playing Fortnite.

However, the deeper the thread goes, the more the player’s questionable history comes to light, as community members noted the player’s use of cheats in Roblox.

The OP shared: “I think it was the exploit I have for Roblox that triggered it. I uninstalled it and just overall cleaned out my PC for anything else. If I get unbanned and this happens again then idk.”

Lesson learned, Epic Games takes cheating and exploits seriously, no matter if it’s Fortnite or not. The player now faces the likelihood of a permanent ban as others shared that a 24-hour ban may likely evolve.