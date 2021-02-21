 Fortnite devs finally respond to year-old controller inventory bug everyone hates - Dexerto
Fortnite devs finally respond to year-old controller inventory bug everyone hates

Published: 21/Feb/2021 16:23

by Joe Craven
Fortnite Chapter 2 logo next to Mancake skin
Epic Games

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 2

Developers Epic Games have finally responded to a year-old bug in Fortnite, which relates specifically to players’ inventories when they are playing via a controller. 

While cross-platform play is growing in popularity across the gaming industry, many forget just how influential and innovative Fortnite was in this regard. When Epic Games’ battle royale dropped, many players were (inevitably) sucked in by the keyboard and mouse versus controller argument.

There are advantages and disadvantages to both but, as Fortnite has grown older and morphed into the game it is in Chapter 2, some controller players feel they have been left behind by the developers over at Epic.

Fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 2 is now into its fifth season, as the game displays a longevity many weren’t convinced it would have.

A common frustration among controller players is the prevalence of bugs, which some argue are far more frequent on controllers compared to keyboard and mouse. One particular inventory bug has now been in the game for more than 12 months without a patch, and controller players’ patience is wearing thin.

When controller players open their inventory, the game is supposed to take them to the first slot. From there, they can organize their inventory or drop items.

However, with the bug in question, whatever the player last selected stays highlighted. This can lead to multiple items being selected at once, inhibiting smooth gameplay. It can also be a frustration if the player is delayed because of the glitch, only to die to an approaching enemy.

Fortnite Inventory Controller Glitch Epic
Reddit u/gh0stly2
The glitch is shown in the image above, with multiple items selected by error.

After the issue was highlighted by Redditor ‘gh0stly2‘, who called out Epic over the amount of time the glitch has been in the game, the devs finally responded to confirm they are investigating.

“Thanks for the tag and bringing it to our attention,” Epic replied. “Eyes on it now.”

Reddit response on Fortnite Controller Inventory bug
Reddit
The Reddit response from Epic.

There was no information provided on a timescale for a patch, but Fortnite players can expect one fairly swiftly now Epic have confirmed it is being investigated.

Keep your eyes peeled on future patch notes for confirmation of a fix.

Fortnite

Hidden Fortnite texture sparks speculation about Family Guy crossover

Published: 21/Feb/2021 3:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite x Family Guy Crossover Leak
Epic Games / Fox

Fortnite dataminer GMatrixGames discovered an odd texture hidden within the files, and it’s sparked rumors that a Fortnite x Family Guy crossover could be on the cards.

Fortnite crossover rumors keep popping up left, right, and center. We’ve heard everything from ones with Fall Guys, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and WandaVision to a confirmed one with Street Fighter.

However, it seems like another exciting but unexpected crossover candidate could be on the cards. It’s still highly speculative at this point. But if the rumors are true, Fortnite might cross paths with the fictional city Quahog and its finest resident, Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

Fortnite Street Fighter
Epic Games / Capcom
Fortnite’s crossover with Street Fighter is the next in line, with many more to follow.

The speculation started after a dataminer named GMatrixGames discovered an odd-looking texture hidden deep within Fortnite’s files. It appears to be a back bling texture linked to the codename ‘FrenchFry.’

Traditionally, the first letter in every codename matches the first name of a character (or crossover) the skin is based on. But more importantly, it featured an entire reel of clips from the show, including shots of Peter Griffin holding his knee, dancing, fighting Ernie the Giant Chicken, and more. 

It’s an interesting prospect, and it would be massive if it ends up being true. However, there’s a chance it could be a placeholder or even bait. So, although some fans are getting excited, others remain sceptical.

Either way, the fact of the matter is that Fortnite has some Family Guy content hidden within its files. But until there’s more information, we’ll have to wait and see what it means, or if it means anything at all. 

Maybe Peter Griffin will have the ultimate showdown with Ernie the Giant Chicken on Fortnite’s island. Who knows?