Fortnite dev drops huge clue about a GI Joe crossover coming soon - Dexerto

Fortnite dev drops huge clue about a GI Joe crossover coming soon

Published: 29/Jan/2021 13:53

by Connor Bennett
Snake-eyes GI Joe in Fortite
GI Joe/Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard has dropped a pretty big clue about a GI Joe crossover coming to the battle royale soon. Expanding on his previous teaser from The Game Awards in late 2020.

Fortnite has become renown for it’s crossovers, as we’ve seen major pop culture icons like Star Wars, Batman, and Marvel, as well as many more, all link up with the battle royale.

In Chapter 2, Season 5, Epic Games has ramped the crossovers up another level. We’ve already had Halo, God of War, The Walking Dead, and The Terminator added – and it looks like plenty more are still to come.

That includes GI Joe. The action figures, turned comic, turned TV and movie franchise was teased as a Fortnite crossover back at the Game Awards when Donald Mustard had an action figure on show. But now, the Epic Games creative director has dropped another tease.

fortnite walking dead crossover
Epic Games / AMC
Fortnite has done plenty of crossovers this season, including the Walking Dead.

As anyone who has played Fortnite for a long time will know, when Donald Mustard makes a change to his Twitter account, it usually means that Fortnite is about to change and that he’s got the first clue.

Well, on January 28, the Epic Games creative director tweeted out a picture of him reading a book, with a logo that looks a lot like the Arashikage Clan mark from GI Joe.

In addition to that, his location – which has also been a source for many teasers – has also been changed to Arashikage Clan. If you don’t know, is another reference to GI Joe. The Arashikage Clan are a Japanese ninja clan, which is home to the Snake-Eyes character.

Since the first GI Joe teaser, many Fortnite players have pointed to Snake-Eyes being a potential skin, given the hunter theme for skins in this season.

It looks like they’re on the right tracks following Mustard’s newest teasers, and we should see GI Joe-related cosmetics in Fortnite sooner rather than later.

Fortnite

Gangnam Style dance and emote finally available in Fortnite

Published: 28/Jan/2021 23:19 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 0:38

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

After some brand new leaks from reliable sources and a tease from the official Korean Fortnite Twitter account, a Gangnam Style emote is officially available in the popular battle royale game nearly 8 years after the original music video was uploaded to YouTube.

Popular dances and music video crossovers are nothing new for Fortnite. Both Doja Cat’s Say So and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, for example, are emotes that float in and out of the in-game store from time to time.

Now, another incredibly famous song is coming to the game as a dance/emote – but this one seems like it’s around eight years too late.

After a slew of leaks from notable sources like ShiinaBR and HYPEX and an official tease from the Korean Fortnite account, the Gangnam Style dance emote is finally available for users to buy from the Item Shop.

Luckily, there are no major hoops players have to jump through in order to get it: Simply tab over to the Item Shop and purchase it for 500 V-Bucks. All things considered, it’s not a bad price, especially for a dance and song as iconic as this one.

While the original tease from the Korean Fortnite Twitter page didn’t have a release date associated with it, it was pretty much a forgone conclusion that it would be available in the Item Shop soon, as the multiple leakers found evidence for it a few hours before it went live.

As for the emote itself, it’s clearly based off of the iconic dance that artist PSY performs in the now infamous music video for the song, which has racked up nearly 4 billion views and currently stands as one of the most-viewed YouTube videos of all time.

The song, of course, also plays in the background, completing the iconic dance – although it would have been shocking if it didn’t have the original music to go with it.

At the end of the day, this is a hilarious addition to the game – and even though Gangnam Style is long past it’s time in the spotlight, it’s still a welcome addition. Here’s hoping it stays in the item shop for at least a few days.