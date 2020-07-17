Aquaman villain Black Manta arrives in Fortnite ahead of Atlantis reveal

Aquaman’s Black Manta villain has finally arrived in Fortnite ahead of the supposed arrival of an Atlantis-themed point of interest.

As the hype for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 got underway, it had been leaked that Aquaman would be replacing Deadpool as the Battle Pass secret skin. The DC character, who has been released into Fortnite with the more recent look, fits perfectly with the water and ‘Splash Down’ theme.

With Epic Games dropping updates for the season, leakers have been able to get their hands on additional information about extra Aquaman-themed content dropping into Fortnite.

The main one has centered around a point of interest appearing in the northwest portion of the map, with some fans speculating that it will be themed on Atlantis – the mythical underwater city that is Aquaman’s home.

On top of that, though, Epic Games have added further fuel to the fire by releasing a skin for Aquaman’s arch-enemy – Black Manta. The DC Comic villain, whose alter ego is typically David Hyde, has been battling with Aquaman pretty much since the superhero was first introduced.

In the modern movie, where Jason Momoa plays the hero, Black Manta is depicted as a treasure-hunting pirate and ruthless high-seas mercenary with an interest in technology.

The all-new Fortnite skin takes inspiration from the live-action movie with the high-tech black suit, red eyes, and jet pack-like backpack is available for 1500 V-Bucks. There is also a harvesting tool, Manta Blades, available for 800 V-Bucks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo3dxzXcsNY

Black Manta gets the full dastardly villain treatment with his introductory trailer, seemingly hinting at a battle with Aquaman being in the works. Again, some fans believe that would happen at the new location that already been leaked.

Leakers have also noted that the water level is set to lower across the Fortnite map on July 18, so we should be in for another set of small map changes. We’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has in store.