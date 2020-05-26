Fortnite 12.61 update: release time, early patch notes, what to expect

Epic Games have confirmed Fortnite Chapter 2's v12.61 update is coming soon and we've got all the early patch notes for players to dig through ahead of time.

There’s plenty on the horizon for Fortnite. The Doomsday event is set to begin during patch v12.61 on May 30, and the battle royale’s long-awaited aim assist changes are also penned in for this week’s update ⁠— the last before Chapter 2 Season 3 arrives ⁠— as well.

What else is coming in the next Fortnite update though? A number of leaks have popped up since v12.60 dropped on May 20, and there’s plenty of bugs Epic are planning to squash this update too. Let’s take a look at the v12.61 patch.

When is Fortnite’s 12.61 Update patch coming?

Epic announced that the next update will be rolled out on Tuesday, May 26 at 2 AM ET (6AM UTC, 7AM BST, 4PM AEST).

Expect downtime for the patch. Matchmaking will likely be disabled 20-25 minutes ahead of the update. However, since this appears to be a minor patch, it shouldn’t take long for Epic to bring the servers back online.

Fortnite 12.61 early update patch notes

Epic finally nerfing Fortnite aim assist

On May 20, Epic confirmed they would finally be taking a look at the overall power of aim assist when using a controller on PC. The devs wanted to wait until the Fortnite Champion Series Grand Finals were finished, however.

FNCS is all wrapped up, and that means the long-awaited tweaks will finally be dropping in patch v12.61. Epic has yet to confirm what these changes will look like.

Aim assist has been a hot topic in Fortnite Chapter 2, so it’s no shock Epic has had a fix in the pipeline for a while. Streaming superstar Ninja even went so far as to call the feature a “free aimbot,” and Bugha threatened not to play until it was fixed.

More 'Doomsday' details in v12.61 patch

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is hurtling towards its end, and it looks like it’s going to land in the battle royale with a bang: the ever-growing Doomsday event in Midas' room looks set to actually detonate in mid-update v12.61.

According to leaks from data miner HYPEX, Fortnite will trigger three "event flags" soon to signal the incoming Doomsday event. The event will begin on May 30.

Season 3 is expected to begin on June 4, so it’s likely the Doomsday event ⁠— which HYPEX compared to the recent Travis Scott single debut, or Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer reveal in the new Party Royal area ⁠— will run for a few days.

The Hatches have been activated....... pic.twitter.com/OPS6vSCpkh — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 23, 2020

Icon Series cosmetic for Aussie star Loserfruit

Fortnite’s latest Icon Series cosmetic is also likely to arrive in the v12.61 patch update. Ninja was the first streamer to have his likeness officially debut in-game.

According to leaks from Lucas7Yoshi and SkinTrackerCom, popular Australian streamer and Click Crew star Loserfruit will be the next to receive the highest honor Epic currently has for Fortnite content creators.

The skin features Belsten in bright tie-dye from legs to toe, rocking a pink baseball cap, a hoodie, leggings, and pink sneakers. It also comes with an accompanying “Fruit Punchers” emote and a “Bounce Berry” backbling.

Bug fixes in Fortnite v12.61 patch

As usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many recurring issues, including the "pay-to-win" Riot Control Baton Pickaxe, and the bugged Dragacorn glider.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v12.61:

General

Reports of server performance issues.

Emotes playing over Main Stage music in Party Royale.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Midas’ Golden Touch does not change items gold.

Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits.

Support-A-Creator dashboard display issue.

Windows 7 stability issue.

Battle Royale

Unable to refund Dragacorn Glider.

Party Assist for Missions temporarily unavailable.

Replays not saving.

Split Screen: Game freezes when leaving party on Xbox One.

Unable to matchmake when Splitscreen’d after trying to join Creative.

Hit Indicators showing wrong direction.

Players stuck on black screen in Operation: Infiltration.

Dragacorn Glider temporarily disabled in competitive playlists.

Riot Control Baton Pickaxe temporarily disabled.

⁠So, there you have it! That's our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v12.61 Update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we'll be the first to let you know.