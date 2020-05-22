Fortnite to screen full Christopher Nolan movie in Party Royale event

Fortnite is set to screen a feature-length Christopher Nolan flick in a summer Party Royale event later this year, after the success of premiering the second international trailer for his blockbuster 2020 movie ‘Tenet’ on May 21.

Epic has become renowned for bringing new frontiers to video games with their battle royale title. Marvel larrikin Deadpool has been a major part of Season 2, while pop sensation Travis Scott used Fortnite to debut his latest single.

On the film front, Fortnite played host to an exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip back in December last year. The battle royale also held a massive event in the build-up to the Avengers: Endgame release in May 2019.

Needless to say, Fortnite has had its fingers in plenty of pop-culture pies. Now Epic is going one step further; they have confirmed plans to use the battle royale’s new non-violent Party Royale community hub to play a full Nolan feature film.

Industry figurehead Geoff Keighley confirmed the news on Twitter soon after the Tenet trailer premiered: “Just announced: Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to Fortnite this summer for a full-length free screening for fans!”

The reveal Nolan would be bringing one of his highly-regarded classics to Epic’s 2018 title ⁠— to be played multiple times on Party Royale’s “big screen” ⁠— came after Tenet’s international trailer debuted in the battle royale on May 21.

Tenet may have been the focal point of the new event this week, but it’s unlikely the upcoming time-traveling film will actually be the Nolan movie aired in all its feature-length glory once summer finally arrives.

The question is, which of the British filmmakers’ iconic flicks will be making its way to Fortnite? There are two clear frontrunners for the honor: dream-diving 'Inception' and gritty Batman release 'The Dark Knight.'

The Dark Knight makes a lot of sense, especially considering Batman crossovers have already been rife in Fortnite over the last few years.

Inception, on the other hand, is fast-approaching its 10th anniversary, which puts it right in pole-position as a suitable choice for the ambitious crossover event.

Epic has yet to officially confirm which of Nolan’s “iconic” movies will actually be rolling into the Party Royale cinema later this year, however. Until they do, Fortnite and Nolan fans alike will just have to guess which it’ll be.

Meanwhile, the famed director will finally be adding another film to his long list of reality-warping, mind-bending flicks when Tenet finally arrives later this year. The 2020 release is currently penciled in to premiere on July 16.