Tfue reveals clever trick to quickly open Fortnite's Henchmen Chests

Streaming superstar Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has revealed a pretty clever way to open Henchmen Chests in Fortnite without needing to carry an NPC agent to it or wait for the lengthy scan to complete.

Even though Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is drawing to a close, the battle royale island is still full to the brim with the Top Secret theming. Different locations all play into the season’s theme – which is sure to change at the start of season three – and some have NPC henchmen guarding them.

Defeating these Henchmen can give you some pretty valuable loot, especially if you carry them over to a Henchmen Chest and use the NPC on the scan. However, there are ways to get around needing to scan an enemy to get the chest open.

During his June 8 stream, Tfue had dropped at his usual landing spot of The Grotto and took down a few Henchmen that stood in his way. As he approached a Henchmen Chest, though, he took things into his own hands.

Instead of using an NPC on the scan, the Twitch star built a small cone on top of the chest. This didn’t make the chest disappear but as he started to scan himself, Tfue quickly edited the cone and the chest then popped open instead of waiting for the lengthy scan successful message.

This trick saved the Fortnite star a few seconds, which is enough to give you an advantage in the battle royale. Though, to prove it wasn’t a one-time glitch or bug, Tfue replicated the editing trick a few moments later on another Henchmen Chest.

Obviously, you can try and copy what the streaming star managed to pull off, but it’ll probably take some time to practice first off. You’ll also need the area to be clear of actual players, otherwise, your cover would be blown.