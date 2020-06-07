Easy Fortnite trick lets you enter loot vaults without a keycard

A strange Fortnite glitch has been shared by YouTuber Alistair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken that allows players to sneak into the loot vaults early without the need of a keycard.

Epic Games introduced new vaults to Fortnite during the early stages of Chapter 2, Season 2, which are full of great weapons and items for players to find.

While getting into these vaults can sometimes be a challenge, with multiple opponents also racing for them and PvE enemies standing in your way, a new glitch has been found that can save you a lot of effort.

Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A revealed that getting into these vaults can be possible even without a keycard, which are found on the henchmen surrounding the vault, to loot up with legendary gear for the late game.

He first tried the glitch in a private match and revealed that it works at both the Agency and The Rig’s loot vaults before testing it out on live servers.

Despite blurring parts of his screen while doing the glitch, fans could still work out that a strange interaction with the boats in Fortnite could allow him to glitch through the walls outside of the vault.

Topic starts at 1:10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWiaCNNiT8M

After a few failed attempts, Ali-A finally managed to pull it off during a public match and waited for an unexpecting opponent to come and open the vault.

The popular content creator caught his enemy completely off-guard and highlighted just how devastating this can be in-game, which later catapulted him to a second-place finish.

It is worth noting that after the glitch has been done, there is no way for players to leave until the vault door is opened by someone else, making it a high-risk, high reward exploit to attempt.

Epic Games have patched a similar exploit which allowed players to sneak into vaults in the past, so it is quite likely that this one will also be targeted by the Fortnite devs in a later update.