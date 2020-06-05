Shroud urges Fortnite to split controller and mouse & keyboard players

Popular Mixer streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has thrown his thoughts into the mix in regards to the ever-growing aim assist debate in Fortnite.

After Fortnite was initially launched, the top players all played on PC with a mouse and keyboard but, at some point, controller players started migrating from their consoles, and problems started to arise.

Before long, mouse and keyboard players found that aim assist was getting too much for them, and ever since, the debate over whether aim assist or controller players should even be allowed to play against mouse & keyboard has thrived.

While Shroud has discussed aim assist and its issues briefly in the past, especially as it pertains to Apex Legends and Warzone, but he rarely speaks out about Fortnite, which is really where the issue spawns from.

Now, though, he’s discussed the recent changes to aim assist made in the v12.61 Fortnite patch and set his side.

“It’s really simple what the issue with aim assist is,” he said during a livestream. “Every single player that is competing for money has the right to complain. They’re totally in the right to be mad.”

He went on: “There’s advantages to both mouse & keyboard and controller. The fact that there’s an advantage in controller to mouse & keyboard, and the other way around, makes no sense that it’s even in place to happen to have any sort of competition for money."

“The whole point of competition is fair play. Competitive integrity. Because they both have their pros and cons, they shouldn’t exist in the same world.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV1AXiCMbnA

Shroud goes on to say that “there’s no way anyone can argue against” what he’s said, and the idea of splitting the two inputs has been discussed plenty of times within the community.

Whether or not this is something Epic ever actually implement in Fortnite is hard to say. The game has always been based around accessibility for everyone, and they’ve not made any drastic changes based on aim assist complaints, so it’s hard to tell whether they’ll do anything major now.

Regardless, the debate rages on and it may never truly die until players are separated – which, ironically, is exactly what shroud thinks should happen.