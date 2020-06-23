Can you play Fortnite on iOS 14 beta

Apple have officially launched the beta for their latest operating system, iOS 14, but Fortnite players have one question in mind: Will they be able to play the battle royale game on it?

While iOS 14 hasn’t rolled out in its full version just yet, with it expected to arrive on Apple devices around September 2020, the beta became immediately available after the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 22, with some lucky users being able to test it out on their iPhone.

While Fortnite is primarily played on PC, Xbox One or PS4, it still has a huge playerbase on mobile devices, and now some of them are worried that this may be scarpering their plans to play the game.

As the iOS 14 beta rolled out, a number of players were worried about updating their iPhones in case it meant that they wouldn’t be able to drop in and earn their victory royales.

Now, Fortnite have been quick to reveal when iOS 14 beta users will be able to play the game, and it's looking bleak for mobile players.

FortniteStatus, the game’s official service status Twitter account, provided an update to mobile players, addressing the game's current status on the iOS 14 beta.

“We're aware of connection issues on the iOS 14 beta for Fortnite Mobile,” they posted late on June 22. “Fortnite does not support iOS 14 beta at this time.”

Evidently, if you’re planning on playing Fortnite on your iOS device, you should not be updating to the iOS 14 beta at all, or risk missing out on playing the game for the foreseeable future.

Whether the beta ends up supporting Fortnite remains to be seen, but saying that it's not available "at this time" may give mobile players a reason to be optimistic.