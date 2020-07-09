Ali-A breaks down Fortnite Season 3's big Midas mystery

Popular YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has explained what he thinks happened to the fan-favorite character Midas, following the massive flood event in Fortnite’s second season.

Midas was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 as a Spy Boss at the former ‘Agency’ point of interest and was also available as a Legendary character skin for players to obtain.

However, it was later revealed that Midas would play a massive role in the end-of-season event, coming out as the mastermind behind the attempts to stop the storm from taking over the map.

Advertisement

Will Midas return in Fortnite Season 3?

Although his plans to act against the mysterious Jonesy character, who is seemingly controlling the Fortnite world, did not go as expected, many are curious whether or not he will be added back to the game.

Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A broke down some of the clues that Epic Games had left behind, during his latest video, and explained what he thinks has happened to the Golden Agent.

Advertisement

Ali-A explained that the characters in Fortnite would have their memories reset for every match. However, Midas seemingly found a way around this, using the helmets in his base to remind himself he was trapped in a simulation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arujmjX0EvU

“Midas was so clever, he realized that the battle royale map was stuck in an infinite loop of the storm coming in over and over,” Ali-A revealed, “he was 200IQ enough to realize he had to stop it.”

Unfortunately, after his failed attempt at putting an end to the cycle, Ali-A shared that the talking Jonesy took action against the rogue character to prevent him from doing similar in the future.

Advertisement

“It’s safe to say, that all of the talking Fortnite skins have gone ahead to make sure Midas will never do a great big escape plan ever again,” he added, explaining that they destroyed his base and will be keeping a closer eye on him in coming seasons.

After Midas was last seen being eaten by a Shark, in the Season 3 intro trailer, Ali-A admitted that he felt as if it was unlikely that Midas, as well as TNTina and Skye, would return as major characters for quite a while.