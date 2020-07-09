How to complete Fortnite's Season 3 Week 4 Challenges

Season 3 of Fortnite is already into its fourth week meaning that all-new Challenges are now available. If you’re trying to nab every scrap of XP this season, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of the latest objectives.

Experience has always been a significant aspect of Fortnite’s gameplay loop. Each season players can login and unlock new cosmetics for their time spent playing the mega-popular Battle Royale. Season 3 has been no different.

A 100-tier Battle Pass has been up for grabs from day one, though players will still want to push for as much XP as possible throughout the season. While wins are a solid way to bump up your gains, completing Challenges is by far the most efficient method each week.

Whether you’ve been on top of each set since Season 3 began, or this is your first week hunting them down, fret not. Challenges are easily tackled in just a few games, and we’ve got a rundown on everything you’ll need to do in week four.

As per usual, the latest Challenges will have you traveling far and wide across Fortnite’s map. You’ll need to visit a new location for each challenge, though you won’t need to stay for too long during your visit. Searching through Ammo Boxes and Chests can be blitzed through in a single drop, while eliminations and damage can be tallied up in no time as well.

Perhaps the most unique challenge this week is the Frenzy Farm objective. You’ll need to start your run at the farm and fight your way through to a top 25 finish.

As plenty of players will be dropping in this location to complete the task, it’s going to be a hotspot. Try to land and immediately make your way to a nearby point of interest instead. Survival is key and early combat is guaranteed at Frenzy Farm for the next week, so try to avoid sticking around.

Another unique objective asks you to dance on a camera at Sweaty Sands. This camera can be hard to spot at first. You’ll want to find an outdoor film set at this location. Once you’ve spotted it, look up for a canopy overhead. There will be a camera here for you to dance on.

All Fortnite Season 3 Week 4 challenges

Search 7 Chests at Salty Springs

3 Eliminations at Holly Hedges

Collect 4 Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

Complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem

Land at Frenzy Farm and finish Top 25

Collect 200 Metal from Rickety Rig (0/200)

Dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Steamy Stacks

Deal 500 damage to opponents at The Authority

Keep your eye out for any hidden Challenges scattered across the map as well. Epic tends to drop a few secrets in each weekly update. Some of them even reward a ton of XP upon being discovered.

If you’re on the fence about grinding through the latest objectives, here’s an overview of everything you’ll earn in the Season 3 Battle Pass.