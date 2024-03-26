Kate Abdo’s boyfriend fires Jamie Carragher “serious” warning after loyalty jibe

Kate Abdo’s boyfriend, Malik Scott, has told Jamie Carragher that he will “have a serious problem” if he upsets the CBS broadcaster in the wake of his ill-advised comments.

Scott’s warning comes after Carragher suggested live on air that Abdo was not loyal to her boyfriend during CBS’ Champions League coverage of Arsenal vs Porto.

Scott, a former professional boxer, has now made it clear to Carragher that he must not upset Abdo again or else risk further consequences.

“The only problem I have with things like that is if Kate feels some kind of way about it, she handled it very well,” Scott told Lord Ping.

“I thought Jamie was just being himself, sometimes he can have a runny mouth, sometimes he’s not that good at reading the room, sometimes he’s someone that can make beyond sarcastic jokes and it comes across as digging a little bit, especially if you’re dealing with a woman.

“But I don’t take it personal, it did not enter our home, it really was nothing, but in those types of situations my concern is more about Kate and her feelings, she is someone I’m very much in love with, so once I saw how she handled it, me and her discussed it, and that was that.”

Yet the 43-year-old stressed that should Carragher cause Abdo to become upset, then things could well escalate.

“As long as Kate is happy, I have no problem. Now if he makes Kate upset then I have a serious problem and he’ll get a call from me, and if he doesn’t pick up my call I’ll show up in a physical manner for him.”

Abdo brushed off the comment at the time as fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Micah Richards stood awkwardly alongside.

Carragher is expected to be back on screens for CBS on Tuesday, April 9 when the Champions League quarter-finals get underway.

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their tie, and fans of Mikel Arteta’s side believe the Gunners hold a crucial advantage ahead of kick-off.

Man City are the other Premier League side left in the tournament as they go head-to-head with Real Madrid. PSG vs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund round of the final eight teams.