Jamie Carragher slammed for “awful” Kate Abdo loyalty comment during Arsenal win

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been criticised after he suggested that CBS presenter, Kate Abdo, was “not loyal” to her boyfriend, Malik Scott.

Following recent comments made by Carragher that fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards is a secret Arsenal fan, the former Man City player was given an Arsenal shirt to wear during their coverage of Arsenal vs Porto in the Champions League.

After an interview with Bukayo Saka, Carragher was told to wear the jersey as it swapped hands among the presenting team.

Jamie Carragher slammed for Kate Abdo remark

During the final part of the CBS broadcast, the former Red told Abdo that it was her turn to wear it. She refused, stating that she was “loyal” to her club, Manchester United.

Carragher then chimed in: “[Loyal] To who? Not to Malik.” The comment caused Abdo to snap back, exclaiming “What? Why would you even say that?” as Thierry Henry and Richards stood alongside awkwardly.

The 46-year-old tried to laugh the remark off by suggesting “he [Malik] hasn’t had a mention in the show yet”, but the tension was palpable.

It didn’t take long until the clip started doing the rounds on social media, as fans expressed their shock at Carragher’s comment.

Away from the TV coverage, Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 on penalties as they overcame a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the second leg 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Leandro Trossard, levelling the scores at 1-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya, became the hero on the night as he saved two penalties to ensure his side qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 14 years.