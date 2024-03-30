Ian Wright and Roy Keane clash over brutal Man City vs Arsenal prediction

Manchester United and Arsenal legends Roy Keane and Ian Wright have butted heads over their differing predictions for Man City’s Premier League clash with the Gunners.

Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31 in a Premier League game that will have huge ramifications on who lifts the title in May.

Ahead of the game, Keane and Wright had differing views over who will claim all three points.

“We’re [Arsenal] going to beat them [Man City],” Wright told The Overlap. “You know why I’m saying that? Because we have to beat them.

“Why should I not think we can win when we’ve got a great defensive record and we’re scoring goals? Why should I now go negative on our chances?

“I think Arsenal will win. We have to beat them, we have to go for it.”

Keane, meanwhile, firmly disagreed with Wright as he ruled out any chance of victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Arsenal are not winning there,” he said. “Arsenal are not winning at Man City.

“I’m going 2-1 City. Arsenal aren’t winning there. You’re all getting kidded, I’m telling you.”

Arsenal can move four points clear of Man City with victory over Pep Guardiola’s team, while the Blues know that they can leapfrog the Gunners and move into first, should Liverpool fail to beat Brighton in the early kick-off.