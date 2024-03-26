How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: Date, stream, more

Man City and Arsenal go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium in a game that will play a vital role in either team’s chances of being crowned as champions of England in May.

Arsenal head into the match sitting in first place, with Man City just one point behind in third. Liverpool split the two teams as they are level on points with the Gunners, but second to Mikel Arteta’s side on goal difference.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Arsenal’s trip to face Man City in the Premier League.

When is Man City vs Arsenal?

Man City vs Arsenal kicks-off on Sunday, March 31 at the Etihad Stadium. The game gets underway at 4:30pm GMT, 11:30am ET and 8:30am PT.

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal?

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports, while those in the States can catch the game on NBC.

For those wishing to stream the game, Sky Go and Now TV are both available to fans in the UK, and both will have broadcasts of the game available. Peacock Premium is the best place for American fans looking to catch the game on the go.

What does this match mean for the Premier League standings?

If Arsenal win, they will keep their place at the top of the Premier League with just nine games left to play.

Should Man City claim victory, they will go two points clear of the Gunners, but whether they move into first depends on the outcome of Liverpool’s game against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take on the Seagulls just hours before Man City’s game with Arsenal, knowing that a win would see them move first if Arsenal fail to claim all three points.