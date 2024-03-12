Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for “miss of the century” after Al-Nassr horror show

Cristiano Ronaldo has left fans in disbelief after the former Manchester United forward missed an open goal from three-yards out during a match for Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in action for his side during their Asian Champions League quarter-final second leg against Al Ain.

Al-Nassr went into the match 1-0 down, as a seven-goal thriller saw Ronaldo’s team force the tie to go to penalties with the scores level on aggregate at 4-4.

Although it was Ronaldo’s 118th minute goal that took the game to spot-kicks, fans were distracted by a far more shocking moment earlier in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted for horror miss

Al-Nassr eventually lost the penalty shootout 3-1, Ronaldo being the only player from his side to score from 12-yards out.

But an earlier incident in the 61st minute left fans aghast after Ronaldo somehow failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

The Al Ain goalkeeper got down well to keep out an initial shot on target, but he could only push the ball straight to feet of Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid star looked certain to score, yet somehow he managed to skew his shot wide of the post from within the six-yard box.

It didn’t take long before fans took to social media to express their dismay at how someone of Ronaldo’s ilk could miss such an easy chance.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in 2023 after a sensational falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese star admitted that he “doesn’t respect” the Red Devils coach.

Ronaldo is now in his second season with Al-Nassr, playing alongside the likes of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane and ex-Manchester United full-back Alex Telles.