Cristiano Ronaldo just made a TikTok account and he’s already banned

Portuguese fútbol icon Cristiano Ronaldo apparently just made a TikTok account, and it’s already been banned as fans flock to follow him on the video-sharing platform.

When it comes to fútbol, there are few names as famous as Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese pro is one of the most prominent athletes in the world, currently playing as a Forward for Al Nassr.

Having won a multitude of honors and cementing himself as one of the best strikers in the world, he’s a globally famous figure who already boasts a massive following online on platforms like Instagram.

In fact, Ronaldo has the second most-followed profile on Instagram, sitting right behind the official Instagram account at over 606 million followers. Now, the athlete seems to be making another major splash on a different social media platform.

Fans confused as Cristiano Ronaldo TikTok account gets banned

In September 2023, Ronaldo seemingly made an account on TikTok for the very first time. In just a matter of hours, his supposed account managed to rake in millions of followers, with his videos garnering tens of millions of views each.

Unfortunately, it looks like TikTok had some troubles with this account, as it has been suspended at the time of writing, leaving fans completely confused.

TikTok Fans are greeted with this message when they try to view Ronaldo’s account.

Right now, it’s unclear why TikTok took this action. It could be that the platform worried he was impersonating himself. This has happened to other celebrities and influencers in the past on other sites.

Ronaldo has yet to comment on the matter, but some fans are convinced that the account wasn’t actually him. Commenters have pointed out that it was either someone impersonating him due to using tags like #fyp and #viral, while others suspect that it may have been run by his team.

Whatever the case may be, the entire situation has left fútbol enthusiasts scratching their heads in confusion. We’ll keep you updated on the ordeal right here at Dexerto.