Cristiano Ronaldo fans concerned after latest picture sparks “crazy pain” fears

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have taken to social media to share their concerns over what they see as the “crazy pain” that the former Manchester United striker must be in, after he posted a picture of his swollen feet.

No footballer arguably knows more about the hard work, sacrifice and commitment needed to reach the pinnacle of the sport than Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a career that only a handful of players have ever and will ever come close to achieving.

Yet the price of his success appears to have come in the toll that his career has taken on his body, or more specifically, his feet.

Cristiano Ronaldo feet picture sparks pain fears

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in a pair of Erakulis trousers, designed to aid recovery times between games.

Yet the image also showed off his swollen feet, something that immediately caused a flood of worried comments from fans.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: “22 years of pro footy man look at his feet.. he wakes up with crazy pain everyday for sure.”

Another added: “This is worse than Lebron [James]. Wow. I heard he used to wear super tight boots, too.”

Supporters were quick to point out that this is the price Ronaldo has paid for a career that has seen him win five Champions League trophies and seven league titles.

“This one of the silent battle players have to go through. Imagine the pain,” wrote one fan, while a second said: “The price footballers pay that we don’t get to see.”

Ronaldo is currently playing his football with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, having left Manchester United in 2022.

The former Real Madrid star, however, found himself in the spotlight last week for all the wrong reasons, after he missed an open goal from three-yards out.