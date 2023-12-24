Ronaldo’s unimpressed reaction to Conor McGregor goes viral after boxing meet-up

A conversation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor at a boxing event on December 23 has gone viral across social media as fans can’t get enough of Ronaldo’s facial expressions.

Conor McGregor and Ronaldo were both present to watch the dual-headliner boxing event featuring Anthony Joshua and Deonte Wilder, seated side-by-side as they watched the fights.

People never know what to expect when their idols from completely different sports meet, especially with such polarizing figures like McGregor, and the Irish UFC star’s interaction with Ronaldo far exceeded fan’s expectations.

Article continues after ad

In a clip that has been going mega-viral across all social media, people cannot get over Ronaldo’s facial expressions as Connor McGregor proceeds to passionately talk about Manny Pacquiao to someone sitting on the other side of the footballer, leaving him sandwiched between the two.

Article continues after ad

Ronaldo and Conor McGregor’s viral talking clip

Conor McGregor has been vying for a fight with famous boxer Manny Pacquiao, and can be heard asking the individual sat on the other side of Ronaldo “Is he a man or a mouse?”

Article continues after ad

But it isn’t the talk of a potential fight between Mcgregor and Pacquiao that had fans going crazy, but Ronaldo’s reaction. See for yourself why in the clip below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans have been loving Roanldo’s “thrilled” facial expressions, and in typical internet fashion have now made the clip into countless memes that you can expect to fill your TikTok and Instagram feeds over the coming days.

Article continues after ad

One viral post said, “Funny, almost reassuring to see there’s no level of fame and wealth that protects you from being cornered by a sesh gremlin.”

Article continues after ad

“It’s funny how we all been in a situation like Ronaldo is in and we know exactly how he feels,” another said.

Others reckon Ronaldo, given English is not his strong suit and McGregor’s thick accent, as well as the noise around them, likely couldn’t actually understand his fellow athlete.