Brighton fans hilariously hit back at Roma after controversial Queen banner

Brighton fans have hit back at Roma supporters with a tongue-in-cheek pizza banner, after the Italian supporters took aim at the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the first-leg of Brighton’s Europa League clash with Roma, a banner was displayed, in English, with an X-rated message about the late Queen.

During the reverse leg at the American Express Stadium, the Seagulls got their revenge.

Brighton get revenge with Roma pizza banner

Held up by a section of Brighton fans, the banner, written in Italian, translated to: “[Francesco] Totti loves pineapple on pizza” in English.

Totti, who spent his entire career with Roma, played 786 games and scored 307 goals for the club, securing his status as a legend.

The Italian also lifted the World Cup in 2006 for his country, making him the perfect target for Brighton fans to get their own-back.

The playful jibe of his supposed love for pineapple on pizza was well received on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for such witty thinking from the home fans.

Sadly, for Brighton, Roma had the last laugh as they knocked Roberto de Zerbi’s side out of the Europa League.

In truth, the damage was done in the first leg after the Serie A outfit put four goals past the Seagulls with no reply.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker, Danny Welbeck, sparked a brief moment of hope in the second-leg as he pulled a goal back in the 37th minute.

It ultimately wasn’t to be for the Premier League team, who despite winning the second-leg 1-0, were knocked out 4-1 on aggregate.

This would not have gone down well with Man United, Tottenham and Aston Villa fans, as they need their fellow English top-flight sides to progress in Europe as one avenue for qualifying for next season’s Champions League.