How to watch Beta Squad vs AMP football match: Stream, players & more for YouTube all-star game

YouTube powerhouses Beta Squad and AMP are going head-to-head in a game of football (soccer) to decide once and for all whether the British or American term for the sport is the correct one to use.

With a combined 14.8 million subscribers, Beta Squad and AMP are no strangers to teaming up to produce memorable content. But the two channels will put any friendships on hold, when they step over the white line for a game of football in London this summer.

The announcement came in a comedic video that showed the two groups disagreeing over whether football or soccer is the appropriate name for the beautiful game. The UK and American groups will now settle their differences on the pitch.

When is Beta Squad vs AMP?

Beta Squad vs AMP takes place on Sunday, June 2 at Selhurst Park Stadium, London. The game will kick off at 4 pm BST / 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Usually home to Premier League side Crystal Palace FC, the 26,000 capacity ground will instead play host to fans of Beta Squad and AMP.

Very few footballers will ever step foot on a top-flight English pitch, but it is a testament to the growth of influencer sports that such a ground – which has seen the likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Mo Salah play on it this season – will now feature a very different group of players.

Where can I stream the game?

For those without a matchday ticket, the game will be streamed live on YouTube.

Although specific details of where to catch the stream are yet to be shared, it has been confirmed that the game will be shown live on the platform.

It is likely that both AMP and Beta Squad’s YouTube pages will show the game. Stay tuned here for more details as they emerge.

Can you still buy tickets?

Tickets for the match were snapped up incredibly quickly as the game sold out almost instantly after going on sale on Tuesday, April 30.

Costing just £8-10 ($10-12.50) per ticket, the affordable prices meant the highly anticipated match will take place in front of a bumper crowd.

Fans can still keep an eye on resale markets, with websites such as Twickets ensuring that prices are kept at face-value and not inflated by scalpers looking to make a profit.

AMP vs Beta Squad teams: Who is playing?

Fans can expect to see the likes of Chunkz and Kai Cenat in action for AMP and Beta Squad when they go head-to-head. The full squads are yet to be announced, but here is a list of everyone expected to take part for the respective teams so far:

AMP

Agent 00

ChrisNxtDoor

Duke Dennis Gaming

ImDavisss

ImKaiCenat

JustFanum

Beta Squad