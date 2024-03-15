Champions League coefficient explained: How Premier League could get fifth spot

Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will be hoping that they can benefit from a major change to the Champions League format next season.

Abandoning the usual 32-team layout, the competition will open its doors to four more clubs next season.

Two leagues from across Europe will be rewarded with an extra place in the tournament, based on the so-called coefficient rankings.

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League’s chances of having five sides in the Champions League next season.

What is the UEFA coefficient ranking?

The coefficient rankings are calculated by points gained from teams competing in the across the current season in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Clubs get points for reaching certain stages of their competition, winning games and drawing games. For example, two points are awarded for a win in any of the three competitions beyond the group stages.

The total number of points accrued by the teams competing from one domestic league are then added together and divided by the total number of clubs they have competing in the three European competitions that season.

This gives a country an average score – the two nations with the highest average will be the beneficiaries of the additional Champions League spots.

What are the current rankings?

England are currently third at the moment, with an average of 15.250 (eight clubs competing across Europe have amassed 122 points, giving an average of 15.25 per club).

Italy sit top with an average of 17.000, with Germany in second on 16.071.

What are the chances of the Premier League getting an extra Champions League place?

Although there is no guarantee, things are looking pretty good for the Premier League.

The club still have five of their original eight teams left in the three European competitions. Italy and Germany ahead of them both have only four sides left.

Which Premier League sides are left in Europe?

Here are the Premier League sides left in the three European competitions:

Arsenal (Champions League)

Man City (Champions League)

Liverpool (Europa League)

West Ham (Europa League)

Aston Villa (Europa Conference League)

Arsenal find themselves up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, but Gunners’ fans have found reason to be optimistic ahead of the clash.

Man City take on La Liga giants in a mouth-watering clash, the winner of which will face the victor of Arsenal’s tie with Bayern.

In the Europa League, Liverpool have drawn Atalanta in their quarter-final, while West Ham take on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, come up against Ligue 1 side Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.