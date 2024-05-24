Why is the FDA looking to ban this ingredient found in most sodas?

A common ingredient used in sodas like Mountain Dew and Gatorade in the past has been flagged by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) as potentially dangerous due to some health concerns.

Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO), is used as an emusifier and stabilizing agent in sodas. This basically means that the oil helps the ingredients in the drink mix properly, and also prevents separation of liquids while drinks sit on shelves.

BVO was declared “generally recognized as safe” in 1970 by the FDA, but will be banned in California (and perhaps Missouri, Washington, New York, and Illinois, too, if similar laws pass) in 2027.

It has also been banned in parts of India, China, and Europe in previous years, and the FDA proposed to revoke its approval of the product. So, what’s the problem with this vegetable oil?

What is BVO?

Facebook BVO is used in citrus sodas like SunDrop.

Vegetable oil is a common ingredient in most things we eat, and might even be your cooking oil of choice when preparing a meal. However, BVO is vegetable oil with the addition of bromine, a chemical used as a flame retardant.

BVO has been used in sodas to keep citrus flavorings stable and to prevent them from separating and rising to the top of your drink. It is commonly used in SunDrop drinks and off-brand orange sodas from the likes of Dollar Tree.

Why is this ingredient concerning to experts?

In recent decades, the ingredient has been phased out of major soda-brand recipes, and is now more commonly found in off-brand and budget sodas.

However, the ingredient can still be found in certain energy drinks, sports drink, fruit-flavored sodas, and dressings.

And in case you were curious, Pepsi and Coca-Cola’s lemon-lime sodas (Starry and Sprite) and orange sodas (Crush and Fanta) do not contain BVO at this time.

The FDA have admitted that they are changing their stance on BVO as more information around it comes out.

“The proposed action is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety-related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods,” according to a November 2023 statement from the agency.

According to a study carried out on rodents, potential connections between BVO and thyroid problems, heart issues, and behavioural changes were discovered.

This study is still new though, and an expert noted:

“We don’t yet have incredibly strong data to definitively show that consumption of this ingredient is guaranteed to cause harm in humans.”

How to reduce the risks

The best way to proceed is to try and avoid consumption of this ingredient. It is unlikely to have a detrimental effect on anyone’s health in small doses, but it’s best to avoid consuming large amounts of BVO in any form.

As of November 2023, the FDA proposed a new rule which if approved, will mean BVO can no longer be used in food sold in the United States.

However, a handful of states aren’t waiting on the FDA’s rule, and are banning the ingredient as soon as possible.

Speaking of soda brands that don't use BVO, Coca-Cola have just launched a brand-new limited edition flavor, and indie beverage brand Liquid Death is actually giving away a jet to fans who buy their drinks.